After fatal fire, Culpeper town council touts smoke detectors
Only weeks following a fatal house fire in which a woman and a small child perished, the Culpeper Town Council on Tuesday night made sure the public is aware that every occupied building in the town is required to have a working smoke detector. "We do not go into apartments and check for them, but if we are asked in and notice there is no detector, we try to work with the occupant to make sure one is installed," town planner Charles Rapp told the council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov 28
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
|Review: Updike Industries Inc (Dec '13)
|Mar '16
|Good luck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC