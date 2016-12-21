After fatal fire, Culpeper town counc...

After fatal fire, Culpeper town council touts smoke detectors

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Only weeks following a fatal house fire in which a woman and a small child perished, the Culpeper Town Council on Tuesday night made sure the public is aware that every occupied building in the town is required to have a working smoke detector. "We do not go into apartments and check for them, but if we are asked in and notice there is no detector, we try to work with the occupant to make sure one is installed," town planner Charles Rapp told the council.

