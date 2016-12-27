10 fatal crashes in Virginia over Christmas weekend
The crashes occurred in Chesapeake, Suffolk, and the counties of Albemarle, Alleghany, Buchanan, Culpeper, Fauquier, Louisa, Prince William and Wise. Three of the crashes involved pedestrians and the fatal crash in Chesapeake was a hit-and-run that is still under investigation.
