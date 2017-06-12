Texting while driving possible factor...

Texting while driving possible factor in fatal Cullman County wreck

Thursday Jun 8

Texting while driving could have been a factor of a fatal wreck in Cullman County on Thursday, a preliminary investigation by the Alabama State Troopers indicated. Lacey's Spring resident Samantha Eugenia Wilkerson, 28, died when the 2008 Hyundai she was driving struck a 2005 Peterbilt truck and overturned at 2:41 p.m. The accident happened six miles north of Cullman on Cullman County 1435.

