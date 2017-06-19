Summer Music 2017

Musicians Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane of the band Mumford & Sons perform at the Hangout Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Stella Mozgawa, Theresa Wayman and Emily Kokal of Warpaint perform at the Mermaid Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.