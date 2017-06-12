McKendree United Methodist host community supper
The Massey Community Supper hosted by McKendree United Methodist Church was held on Fri., June 2 at 5:30 p.m. Carolyn Besnyl and Lynn Hogan prepared lasagna and others brought salads, bread, desserts and drinks.
