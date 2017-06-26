Couple arrested in drug raid at Cullm...

Couple arrested in drug raid at Cullman County home

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Alabama Live

A search warrant the home of a Cullman County couple led to two arrests and the confiscation of meth and pills. Agents with the Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested Ronnie Regina Millar, 35 Jesse Dean Thomas, 34, both of Berlin.

