Anita Burbage

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, ballet teacher and friend, Anita Ott Burbage passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at her home. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 28, at 4 p.m. at the Almon Funeral Home Chapel, with time to visit the family at 3:30.

