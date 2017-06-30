Anita Burbage

Anita Burbage

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, ballet teacher and friend, Anita Ott Burbage passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at her home. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 28, at 4 p.m. at the Almon Funeral Home Chapel, with time to visit the family at 3:30.

