44-year-old man used social media to target young sex abuse victim, authorities say

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Alabama Live

A three-month investigation led to the arrest of a 44-year-old Cullman man on multiple child sex abuse charges. Cullman County Sheriff's Office officials identified the suspect Thursday as Henry Dewey Loyd.

