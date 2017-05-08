Troopers investigate crash that kille...

Troopers investigate crash that killed 15-year-old Cullman High baseball player

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a three vehicle crash that killed one and injured two others on County Road 222 near Good Hope on Sunday around 6 p.m. Troopers confirmed that a 15-year-old was killed when the truck he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle head-on. According to our newspartners at AL.com , the teen killed was Curtis Wilson, a 15-year-old baseball player on Cullman's junior varsity team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cullman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Kiker Apr 30 Six 1
Looking for Mike Acuff Apr 17 VFL18 1
thank you hank williams jr. (Oct '11) Feb '17 Roy 3
Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14) Feb '17 Justice for Bob 42
sex in cullman (Jul '15) Jan '17 Idunno 8
anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12) Jan '17 Babygirl90 3
watch out for scrum bags Dec '16 usher 2u 2
See all Cullman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cullman Forum Now

Cullman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cullman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Cullman, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC