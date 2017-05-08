Troopers investigate crash that killed 15-year-old Cullman High baseball player

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a three vehicle crash that killed one and injured two others on County Road 222 near Good Hope on Sunday around 6 p.m. Troopers confirmed that a 15-year-old was killed when the truck he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle head-on. According to our newspartners at AL.com , the teen killed was Curtis Wilson, a 15-year-old baseball player on Cullman's junior varsity team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.