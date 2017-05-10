Traffic stop leads to meth arrest, $1 million bond for woman
Stephanie Renae Williams, of Holly Pond, was arrested Friday by the Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team, said Sheriff Matt Gentry. Lawmen passed Williams driving at a high rate of speed and pulled her over at the intersection of Highway 69 and County Road 1693.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry Kiker
|Apr 30
|Six
|1
|Looking for Mike Acuff
|Apr 17
|VFL18
|1
|thank you hank williams jr. (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Roy
|3
|Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice for Bob
|42
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Idunno
|8
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Babygirl90
|3
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec '16
|usher 2u
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cullman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC