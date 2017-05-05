Severe weather will always be a curio...

Severe weather will always be a curiosity

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Vicksburg Post

In all the years I've been recording the events that affect communities, one thing has always intrigued me - the weather. When it comes to living in the south, the old saying about the weather, "If you don't like it, wait a minute and it will change," is quite true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cullman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Kiker Apr 30 Six 1
Looking for Mike Acuff Apr 17 VFL18 1
thank you hank williams jr. (Oct '11) Feb '17 Roy 3
Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14) Feb '17 Justice for Bob 42
sex in cullman (Jul '15) Jan '17 Idunno 8
anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12) Jan '17 Babygirl90 3
watch out for scrum bags Dec '16 usher 2u 2
See all Cullman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cullman Forum Now

Cullman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cullman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Cullman, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC