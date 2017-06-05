Farmers Connect with Students Through...

Farmers Connect with Students Through Farm to School Program

Thursday May 18 Read more: Neighbors

Cullman County farmer Jeremy Calvert, center, snacks on strawberries with Mary Claire Ray, left, and Makena Evans, right, as part of the Farm to School Program. The smile on Cullman County farmer Jeremy Calvert's face expressed pure joy as he watched students at Cullman City Primary School enjoy sweet strawberries from J. Calvert Farms May 16. Calvert provides produce for the Farm to School Program, which connects farmers and students so the next generation can enjoy farm-fresh produce while meeting people who grow their food.

