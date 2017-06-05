Farmers Connect with Students Through Farm to School Program
Cullman County farmer Jeremy Calvert, center, snacks on strawberries with Mary Claire Ray, left, and Makena Evans, right, as part of the Farm to School Program. The smile on Cullman County farmer Jeremy Calvert's face expressed pure joy as he watched students at Cullman City Primary School enjoy sweet strawberries from J. Calvert Farms May 16. Calvert provides produce for the Farm to School Program, which connects farmers and students so the next generation can enjoy farm-fresh produce while meeting people who grow their food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neighbors.
Add your comments below
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cute blond at dairy queen in hanceville (Jun '14)
|May 21
|Brent
|2
|Larry Kiker
|Apr '17
|Six
|1
|Looking for Mike Acuff
|Apr '17
|VFL18
|1
|thank you hank williams jr. (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Roy
|3
|Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice for Bob
|42
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Idunno
|8
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Babygirl90
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cullman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC