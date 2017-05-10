Danville man announces candidacy for House seat
Danville graduate and resident James R. Bowling announced his candidacy this week for the Republican seat of Alabama State House for District 9. The 15-Year Member of Danville Fire Rescue with the Rank of Captain is a 1996 Graduate of Danville High School.
