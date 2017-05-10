Danville man announces candidacy for ...

Danville man announces candidacy for House seat

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Hartselle Enquirer

Danville graduate and resident James R. Bowling announced his candidacy this week for the Republican seat of Alabama State House for District 9. The 15-Year Member of Danville Fire Rescue with the Rank of Captain is a 1996 Graduate of Danville High School.

