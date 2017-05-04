Cullman woman 'prayed about' stomping...

Cullman woman 'prayed about' stomping through man's windshield, reports say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Alabama Live

A Cullman woman who stomped through a car windshield yesterday told a TV station that she prayed about what to do. Barbara Emily Lowery, 24, said to ABC 33/40 after thoughtful prayer and a night of thinking, she knew smashing the window wasn't a good idea... but she did it anyway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cullman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Kiker Apr 30 Six 1
Looking for Mike Acuff Apr 17 VFL18 1
thank you hank williams jr. (Oct '11) Feb '17 Roy 3
Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14) Feb '17 Justice for Bob 42
sex in cullman (Jul '15) Jan '17 Idunno 8
anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12) Jan '17 Babygirl90 3
watch out for scrum bags Dec '16 usher 2u 2
See all Cullman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cullman Forum Now

Cullman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cullman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Cullman, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC