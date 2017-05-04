Cullman woman 'prayed about' stomping through man's windshield, reports say
A Cullman woman who stomped through a car windshield yesterday told a TV station that she prayed about what to do. Barbara Emily Lowery, 24, said to ABC 33/40 after thoughtful prayer and a night of thinking, she knew smashing the window wasn't a good idea... but she did it anyway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry Kiker
|Apr 30
|Six
|1
|Looking for Mike Acuff
|Apr 17
|VFL18
|1
|thank you hank williams jr. (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Roy
|3
|Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice for Bob
|42
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Idunno
|8
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Babygirl90
|3
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec '16
|usher 2u
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cullman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC