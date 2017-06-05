Cullman man charged with rape, sodomy...

Cullman man charged with rape, sodomy of child

Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Decatur Daily

The Cullman Times reports that 36-year-old Joshua Dwayne Aker was arrested this week and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said in a release that investigators were contacted by Cullman Regional Medical Center staff who suspected a child who had received care had been raped.

