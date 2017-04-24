National Weather Service confirm tornadoes in Cullman, Franklin and Jackson Counties
The National Weather Service Huntsville forecast office is releasing its findings after Saturday's severe storms caused damage in several Tennessee Valley counties. The latest find is an EF-0 tornado near Skyline in Jackson County.
