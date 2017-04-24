Escaped Cullman County inmate arrested in Mississippi
Christopher Williams was working at Haul Products in Cullman when he escaped, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office. "We have been following leads on the suspect from almost the moment he walked off, and we were constantly getting tips on his location and in the end this suspect could not outrun the deputies actively in the field searching for him," Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a prepared statement.
