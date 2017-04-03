Cullman County Completes Five-Peat as...

Cullman County Completes Five-Peat as Overall Best Farm-City Committee

In 2013, Cullman County's Farm-City Committee claimed its first state award for Overall Best Farm-City Committee. The group has not relinquished the top spot on the podium since, as the committee received its fifth overall award during the Alabama Farm-City Awards Luncheon April 6 in Birmingham.

