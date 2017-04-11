Cullman Co. coroner identifies man ki...

Cullman Co. coroner identifies man killed in home invasion shooting

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says just before 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, two men, including Smith, went to a home on County Road 1759 to either assault or rob a man inside. About 10 minutes later, authorities got a call saying there was a man dead in a car on Highway 67, not too far from the first scene.

