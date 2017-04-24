County park closed after accident kills 2
Officials have temporarily closed a county-owned park for off-highway vehicles and are investigating after an accident that killed two people in Cullman County. Stony Lonesome OHV Park is set to reopen Thursday following the deaths of 22-year-ld Erin Duncan of Elkins, Arkansas, and 34-year-old Lawrence Richey of Smith's Grove, Kentucky.
