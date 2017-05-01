2 killed in ATV wreck in Cullman Co.

2 killed in ATV wreck in Cullman Co.

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

In Cullman County, Stoney Lonesome OHV Park will be closed until Thursday following an ATV accident that killed two people. Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

Cullman, AL

