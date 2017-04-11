111 grams of meth seized in Cullman Co.

111 grams of meth seized in Cullman Co.

Monday Apr 3

Police say 33-year-old Robert Calvin Mullins was arrested following a high-speed motorcycle chase that ended after Mullins wrecked. Mullins then attempted to hide in the woods but was located by a Cullman County Sheriff's Office tracking K9.

