Mother, daughter killed in head-on Cu...

Mother, daughter killed in head-on Cullman County crash; troopers say speed, alcohol factors

34 min ago

A mother and daughter were killed, and a third person seriously injured, in a Cullman County head-on crash Tuesday night. Authorities Wednesday identified the fatality victims as Tonya J. Busbee, 34, and her 13-year-old daughter Rhianna.

Cullman, AL

