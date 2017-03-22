Morgan County deputies discover meth ...

Morgan County deputies discover meth lab inside abandoned vehicle

Wednesday Mar 22

Morgan County deputies discovered a stalled, abandoned vehicle with meth making materials in plain view Saturday March 18 on Hwy 157 near the Cullman County line. Sheriff Ana Franklin said that at the same time, Cullman County deputies were dispatched to a residence in Cullman where a woman told them there was a meth lab in her vehicle.

Cullman, AL

