James Jackson's Olds Cutlass Compact is in a class by itself
Up until recently, James Jackson's 1961 Oldsmobile was, as the manufacturer touted to potential buyers many moons ago, "every inch an Olds" that is, 'til Greening Auto Company had their way with it. Now, the F-85 is every inch "in a class by itself."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank you hank williams jr. (Oct '11)
|Feb 26
|Roy
|3
|Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14)
|Feb 7
|Justice for Bob
|42
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Idunno
|8
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Babygirl90
|3
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec '16
|usher 2u
|2
|2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cullman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC