Happening Today: Tide Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen to have signing in Cullman

Former Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is having a signing at Outfitters at 1703 2nd Avenue Southwest, Cullman, Alabama 35055. There will be pictures, footballs, jerseys and other swag on sale, or you can bring your own to have them signed.

