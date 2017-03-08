Career readiness workshops available before large job fair in Huntsville
A series of career readiness workshops will take place leading up to a hiring event later this month in downtown Huntsville. The Alabama Career Center System, a division of the Alabama Department of Labor, will offer 3-4 hour training seminars on topics such as resume preparation, interview tips, dressing for success, timeliness and communication skills.
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank you hank williams jr. (Oct '11)
|Feb 26
|Roy
|3
|Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice for Bob
|42
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Idunno
|8
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Babygirl90
|3
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec '16
|usher 2u
|2
|2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
