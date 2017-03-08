Career readiness workshops available ...

Career readiness workshops available before large job fair in Huntsville

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Alabama Live

A series of career readiness workshops will take place leading up to a hiring event later this month in downtown Huntsville. The Alabama Career Center System, a division of the Alabama Department of Labor, will offer 3-4 hour training seminars on topics such as resume preparation, interview tips, dressing for success, timeliness and communication skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cullman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
thank you hank williams jr. (Oct '11) Feb 26 Roy 3
Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14) Feb '17 Justice for Bob 42
sex in cullman (Jul '15) Jan '17 Idunno 8
anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12) Jan '17 Babygirl90 3
watch out for scrum bags Dec '16 usher 2u 2
2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show Nov '16 Valetta Baker 1
Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016 Nov '16 Valetta Baker 1
See all Cullman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cullman Forum Now

Cullman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cullman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Cullman, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC