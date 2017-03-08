Caleb Alexander
Caleb Dennison Alexander, 20, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree escape and second-degree domestic violence. Another man, 22-year-old Phillip Chad Pope, is being held on a $30,000 bond and a first-degree receiving stolen property charge.
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank you hank williams jr. (Oct '11)
|Feb 26
|Roy
|3
|Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14)
|Feb 7
|Justice for Bob
|42
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Idunno
|8
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Babygirl90
|3
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec '16
|usher 2u
|2
|2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
