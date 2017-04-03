Bird flu found at Cullman chicken farm

Bird flu found at Cullman chicken farm

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Alabama Live

The low-pathogenic illness found in birds at a Cullman County farm is similar to the one found in two other commercial operations in the state. The illness also has been detected at three backyard operations.

