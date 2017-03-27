Alabama man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

A Muscle Shoals man was sentenced this week to nearly eight years in federal prison as a three-time convicted felon in possession of a gun, authorities Wednesday. Jerry Adam Crocker, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Abdul Kallon to seven years and eight months in prison on one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to a joint statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Steven L. Gerido.

