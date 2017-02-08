Wednesday night storms produce hail, tree damage in Falkville
At times, some of the storms were severe, with the more intense cells dropping hail on the ground as well as generating damaging wind gusts. "When it hit, it was sudden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14)
|Feb 7
|Justice for Bob
|42
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Idunno
|8
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Babygirl90
|3
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec '16
|usher 2u
|2
|2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Cullman Regional Medical Center
|Oct '16
|SillyFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cullman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC