Crochet Takes Lead In Bassmaster Elite On Cherokee Lake
He found the exact opposite of that during Thursday's opening round of the Bassmaster Elite at Cherokee Lake, but the Louisiana angler who goes by the nickname "Cajun Baby" put on quite a show anyway. With early-morning temperatures in the low 20s and a peppering of snow blowing sideways across the lake at takeoff, Crochet took the lead with five bass that weighed 19 pounds, 7 ounces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14)
|Tue
|Justice for Bob
|42
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Idunno
|8
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Babygirl90
|3
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec '16
|usher 2u
|2
|2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Cullman Regional Medical Center
|Oct '16
|SillyFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cullman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC