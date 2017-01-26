Wiggins claims Open victory

Wiggins claims Open victory

Saturday Jan 21

If Jesse Wiggins is going to keep winning fishing tournaments, someone is going to have to put a rush order on his pro fishing jersey. While most professional anglers are outfitted in fishing jerseys adorned with more patches than you can count, the Bassmaster Elite Series rookie sported a plain red T-shirt Saturday when he climbed from 4th place to the top spot in the Harris Chain Bassmaster Southern Open with a final-day catch of 21-05.

Read more at BassFan.com.

