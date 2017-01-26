Wiggins claims Open victory
If Jesse Wiggins is going to keep winning fishing tournaments, someone is going to have to put a rush order on his pro fishing jersey. While most professional anglers are outfitted in fishing jerseys adorned with more patches than you can count, the Bassmaster Elite Series rookie sported a plain red T-shirt Saturday when he climbed from 4th place to the top spot in the Harris Chain Bassmaster Southern Open with a final-day catch of 21-05.
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Jan 6
|Idunno
|8
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Jan 4
|Babygirl90
|3
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec '16
|usher 2u
|2
|2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Cullman Regional Medical Center
|Oct '16
|SillyFan
|1
|Does anyone know amber loftin (Feb '13)
|Jul '16
|Simplyconfused210
|2
