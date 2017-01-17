Sam Hunt to Headline 2017 Rock the So...

Sam Hunt to Headline 2017 Rock the South Festival

Monday Jan 9

Sam Hunt will headline the 2017 Pepsi Rock the Festival in Cullman, Alabama on its opening night, June 2nd. The two-day festival will conclude on June 3rd, with additional headliners and performers to be announced at a later date.

