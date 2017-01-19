Luke Bryan Added as Headliner to Alabamaa s Rock the South Festival
Most of the country may still be hunkering down through the cold-weather months, but there is no reason we can't dive headfirst into the upcoming festival season with the announcement that Luke Bryan will headline the 2017 Pepsi Rock the South Festival on June 2-3 in Cullman, Ala. Luke will be making his first-ever appearance at the festival and will join headliner Sam Hunt.
