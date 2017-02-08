Guilty plea of Cullman County man who murdered daughter's abuser can't be thrown out, court rules
Customers talk outside Berlin Plaza Quick Stop in Cullman, Ala., on June 10, 2014. The store was the scene of a shooting two days earlier that preceded the slaying on a man convicted of sexually abusing a girl in 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder in Vinemont (Feb '14)
|Tue
|Justice for Bob
|42
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Idunno
|8
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Babygirl90
|3
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec '16
|usher 2u
|2
|2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Cullman Regional Medical Center
|Oct '16
|SillyFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cullman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC