First Alert Update: Cullman Co. under winter weather advisory; other AL counties remain under watch
At 2:23 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service office in Huntsville issued a winter weather advisory for several northern Alabama counties, including Cullman County. The advisory for Cullman County is in effect from 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 until 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. A winter weather advisory is more serious than a winter storm watch.
