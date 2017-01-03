First Alert Update: Cullman Co. under...

First Alert Update: Cullman Co. under winter weather advisory; other AL counties remain under watch

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

At 2:23 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service office in Huntsville issued a winter weather advisory for several northern Alabama counties, including Cullman County. The advisory for Cullman County is in effect from 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 until 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. A winter weather advisory is more serious than a winter storm watch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cullman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex in cullman (Jul '15) Jan 6 Idunno 8
anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12) Jan 4 Babygirl90 3
watch out for scrum bags Dec '16 usher 2u 2
2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show Nov '16 Valetta Baker 1
Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016 Nov '16 Valetta Baker 1
Cullman Regional Medical Center Oct '16 SillyFan 1
Does anyone know amber loftin (Feb '13) Jul '16 Simplyconfused210 2
See all Cullman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cullman Forum Now

Cullman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cullman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Cullman, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,042 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC