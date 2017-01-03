Ex parte Associated General Contracto...

Ex parte Associated General Contractors Workers' Compensation Self-Insurers Fund

Ex parte Associated General Contractors Workers' Compensation Self-Insurers Fund, Alabama Branch, and Good Hope Contracting, Inc. PETITION FOR WRIT OF MANDAMUS Associated General Contractors Workers' Compensation Self-Insurers Fund, Alabama Branch , and Good Hope Contracting, Inc. , petition this court for a writ of mandamus directing the Cullman Circuit Court to vacate an order transferring the action to Jefferson County, to reinstate the action in Cullman County, and to enter an order denying Lynn Harding's motion to dismiss based on improper venue or, alternatively, to transfer the action. Harding did not file a response to the petition with this court.

