Durbin leads attack during Sessions' AG hearing
Illinois' senior U.S. Senator Dick Durbin led an attack on President-elect Donald J.Trump's nominee for attorney general Tuesday, dealing withSenator Jeff Session' s viewson criminal sentencing and immigration. Durbin'sline of questioning to the attorney general nomineestarted with a question about the Fair Sentencing Act, a bill both Durbin and Sessions worked on together in the Senate.
