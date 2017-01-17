Durbin leads attack during Sessions' AG hearing

Illinois' senior U.S. Senator Dick Durbin led an attack on President-elect Donald J.Trump's nominee for attorney general Tuesday, dealing withSenator Jeff Session' s viewson criminal sentencing and immigration. Durbin'sline of questioning to the attorney general nomineestarted with a question about the Fair Sentencing Act, a bill both Durbin and Sessions worked on together in the Senate.

