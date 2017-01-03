Hoover PD: Man accused of stealing cash register from pizza place arrested in Cullman
Keith Allen Smith, a 38-year-old man from Homewood, is accused of breaking into the Sanpeggio's Pizza on South Shades Crest on Nov. 3, stealing the cash register and then tossing it into the street in a nearby neighborhood. Officers saw Smith's vehicle as it go onto I-459 and tried to pull it over, but he refused to stop.
