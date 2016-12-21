Dr. Mavis Fuller Wooten, 94, passed away at Woodland Village Nursing Home on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. She was born May 5, 1922, in Winston County to the late Perry Blake and Rosetta Gibson Fuller Sr. Wooten was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Denver Wooten; a sister, Pernie Fuller Wooten ; a brother, Perry Fuller; and an infant son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.