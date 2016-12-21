Cullman man charged with sending porn to minor
Ray Charles Schultz, 26, is charged with displaying obscene material to a minor, said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry. He was arrested Tuesday, and remains held without bond in the county jail.
