BB-gun wielding suspect arrested after meth lab found in Cullman home
Officers came in contact with Timothy Lee Hicks, 34, while answering a call about an armed individual walking on Denson Avenue near U.S. Highway 278. Officers said Hicks had a long gun pointed towards a tree line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec 8
|usher 2u
|2
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Dec 8
|sugar bear1969
|7
|2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Cullman Regional Medical Center
|Oct '16
|SillyFan
|1
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Aug '16
|Felicia Brown Col...
|2
|Does anyone know amber loftin (Feb '13)
|Jul '16
|Simplyconfused210
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cullman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC