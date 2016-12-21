BB-gun wielding suspect arrested afte...

BB-gun wielding suspect arrested after meth lab found in Cullman home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Alabama Live

Officers came in contact with Timothy Lee Hicks, 34, while answering a call about an armed individual walking on Denson Avenue near U.S. Highway 278. Officers said Hicks had a long gun pointed towards a tree line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cullman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
watch out for scrum bags Dec 8 usher 2u 2
sex in cullman (Jul '15) Dec 8 sugar bear1969 7
2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show Nov '16 Valetta Baker 1
Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016 Nov '16 Valetta Baker 1
Cullman Regional Medical Center Oct '16 SillyFan 1
anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12) Aug '16 Felicia Brown Col... 2
Does anyone know amber loftin (Feb '13) Jul '16 Simplyconfused210 2
See all Cullman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cullman Forum Now

Cullman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cullman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cullman, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,790

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC