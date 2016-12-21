UA, Cullman, Adamsville, Warrior open storm shelters on Tuesday night
The cities of Adamsville and Warrior, along with Cullman County, are opening their storm shelters to residents on Tuesday night due to the threat of severe weather. The University of Alabama is also opening the following tornado shelters on campus: North Campus Storm Shelter, East Campus Storm Shelter and the Magnolia Parking Deck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Cullman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|watch out for scrum bags
|Dec 8
|usher 2u
|2
|sex in cullman (Jul '15)
|Dec 8
|sugar bear1969
|7
|2016 Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Vinemont Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Show 2016
|Nov '16
|Valetta Baker
|1
|Cullman Regional Medical Center
|Oct '16
|SillyFan
|1
|anyone knw wat happened to james craig brown (Aug '12)
|Aug '16
|Felicia Brown Col...
|2
|Does anyone know amber loftin (Feb '13)
|Jul '16
|Simplyconfused210
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cullman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC