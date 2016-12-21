UA, Cullman, Adamsville, Warrior open...

UA, Cullman, Adamsville, Warrior open storm shelters on Tuesday night

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The cities of Adamsville and Warrior, along with Cullman County, are opening their storm shelters to residents on Tuesday night due to the threat of severe weather. The University of Alabama is also opening the following tornado shelters on campus: North Campus Storm Shelter, East Campus Storm Shelter and the Magnolia Parking Deck.

