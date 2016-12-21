Storms still making their way across Alabama
As of 5 a.m. the line was moving through Huntsville and extended back to the south and west to just north of Cullman and Jasper. The weather service removed Madison, Morgan, Marion and Lamar counties from that tornado watch just before 4:30 a.m. Winston, Fayette and Pickens counties were dropped from the watch around 5:45 a.m., according to the weather service in Birmingham.
