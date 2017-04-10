Lower Keys man wanted for stealing ce...

Lower Keys man wanted for stealing cement machine arrested

Wednesday Apr 5

A Cudjoe Key man was returned to Monroe County on April 1 to face felony charges of stealing a work truck and a cement pumping machine from a construction company on Big Coppitt Key. Anthony Diaz, 26, was arrested in Brevard County in February and booked into the Stock Island Detention Center on Saturday.

