Lower Keys man wanted for stealing cement machine arrested
A Cudjoe Key man was returned to Monroe County on April 1 to face felony charges of stealing a work truck and a cement pumping machine from a construction company on Big Coppitt Key. Anthony Diaz, 26, was arrested in Brevard County in February and booked into the Stock Island Detention Center on Saturday.
