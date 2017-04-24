Cudjoe deep well faces final inspection
A deep injection sewer well on Cudjoe Key could be online as early as the middle of next month, as state officials will give its final inspection next week. Department of Environmental Protection representatives will be at the Cudjoe Regional Wastewater Plant when the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority will push treated sewage down the roughly 2,000-foot well on Thursday.
