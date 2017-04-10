Choir and symphony perform three free concerts in Marathon and the Lower Keys

The Lower Keys Community Choir and Keys Chamber Orchestra have lined up three concerts for the coming week to entertain audiences in the Lower and Middle Keys. The pair is performing Easter concerts , March 27 at the Big Pine Methodist Church, 280 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine; March 29 at Venture Out subdivision pavilion, 701 Spanish Main Drive, Cudjoe Key; and March 30 at San Pablo Catholic Church on 122nd Street oceanside, Marathon.

