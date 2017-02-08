Planners sign off on Cudjoe Key firearms firm
With few fireworks, a Lower Keys man got the green light from the Monroe County Planning Commission to operate a firearms business out of his home. Other property owners in the Cudjoe Gardens subdivision on Cudjoe Key previously wrote objections to granting the home-occupation license for Omar Fernandez's ACTO Guns business, but no opponents appeared to speak at the Jan. 25 meeting of the Planning Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Cudjoe Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cudjoe Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC