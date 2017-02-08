Planners sign off on Cudjoe Key firea...

Planners sign off on Cudjoe Key firearms firm

With few fireworks, a Lower Keys man got the green light from the Monroe County Planning Commission to operate a firearms business out of his home. Other property owners in the Cudjoe Gardens subdivision on Cudjoe Key previously wrote objections to granting the home-occupation license for Omar Fernandez's ACTO Guns business, but no opponents appeared to speak at the Jan. 25 meeting of the Planning Commission.

