Wind speeds were near 70 mph Monday i...

Wind speeds were near 70 mph Monday in the Dry Tortugas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

The same front that wreaked havoc in Georgia and other southern states Sunday blew through the Florida Keys early Monday morning bringing high winds and lots of rain and lightning. "The low pressure in the Southeast U.S. and the cold front extended over the Gulf of Mexico and started moving south over North and Central Florida, then the Keys and Miami," said Krizia Negron, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cudjoe Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) 6 hr No Justice in Monroe 3
fury key west boycott called (Aug '09) Tue Boulland 15
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Feb 1 Boobie guy 2
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan 22 Jared Michael Hob... 923
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Jan 16 Anonymous 4
Jobs in key west Jan 15 Jake 1
See all Cudjoe Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cudjoe Key Forum Now

Cudjoe Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cudjoe Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Cudjoe Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC